Fashion Essentials To Have In Your Wardrobe For A Stylish Look Everyday

With so many fashion influencers and fashion bloggers online, people want to look stylish and fashionable at all times. However, not everyone can afford such a variable wardrobe or manage to shop and experiment with a busy schedule. For these people, here are a few fashion staples that can be mixed and matched for a stylish look every day:

Cropped knit sweater

One of the fashion essentials which goes with anything is a cropped-knit sweater. They can be paired with jeans, shorts and skirts. One can even don them over a dress and look casual yet stylish.

Gold earring cuffs

Gol earrings cuffs are trendy and can amp up the glam quotient of any look. One can wear a single earring cuff or a set of two or three. These are also available for those who do not have multiple piercings and are definitely one of the fashion essentials.

Velvet dress

Velvet dresses are absolute saviours. They can be worn to any kind of party or even a casual outing. For a party, one can put on some glamorous makeup to get the look. However, for a casual outing, a light makeup look might be just perfect.

Straight high waist jeans

Straight high waist jeans are an absolute fashion essentials. Straight high waist jeans can be paired with crop tops or a simple white tee and one is ready to hit the streets looking stylish and fashionable.

Floral ruffle dress

A floral ruffle dress is a wardrobe necessity. These can be worn for a casual get-together or even a day out in the city. One can go for any kind of design like an A-line dress, fit and flared, bodycon and many more. Many agree that this is one of the fashion essentials.

Black boots

Black boots can be a fashion essential for any girl. They can be paired with any kind of outfits like dresses, jeans and skirts. For the ones who are ready to experiment a little to look stylish and glamourous, they can even pair the black boots with a saree.

Faux leather bag

A staple accessory for any kind of outfit is a faux leather bag. One can pair them with dresses, skirts or any kind of outfit to look stylish and fabulous. They can be bought in all kinds of sizes like hobo bags, tote bags, sling bags and more.

Lace-trimmed cami top

One of the most versatile pieces of clothing is a lace-trimmed cami top. They can be worn to parties, offices and even for a casual day out. For a stylish office look, one can pair them with a blazer while for a party look they can pair it some other dressy piece of clothing.

Sweater dress

A staple of winter wardrobes, sweater dresses are a versatile piece of clothing. They can be styled in any way. For cute Insta-perfect look, on can pair them with knee-high boots and beanie.

Sheer top

Like a lace-trimmed cami top, sheer tops are also very versatile when it comes to styling them. They are perfect for an office look when paired with matching trousers. One can even pair them with mini skirts and be ready for a casual outing.

