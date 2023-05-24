Last Updated:

Feather Fever! The Cannes Red Carpet Fashion Trend You Can't Miss

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela to Mouni Roy, take a look at the actors who sported ensembles with feather-detailing at Cannes. 

Hardika Gupta
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a green feathery dress by Ziad Nakad. She completed her look with a matching headgear. 

Sapna Choudhary
For her red carpet debut, Sapna Choudhary wore a white-coloured feather outfit with silver sequin accents. She accecorised her look with a cloak. The shoulders of the cale featured 3D floral cut-outs.

Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy recently made her debut at Cannes 2023 in an ivory strapless gown by Atelier Zuhra. While the upper part of the dress was decked up in sequins, the lower part was covered with feathers.

Mouni Roy
For another look, Roy sported a blue feathered short dress. 

Hina Khan
Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2022. She wore a lilac gown with a sculpted silhouette by Sophie's couture. Her strapless gown also had a peplum-inspired bodice and feather detailing. 

Diana Penty
In 2019, Diana Penty walked the red carpet in a powder pink strapless gown from the shelves of Nedret Taciroglu. 

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a black feather-like ensemble at Cannes 2022.

Pooja Hegde
In 2022, Pooja Hegde made her red carpet debut in an ivory-hued gown. The voluminous skirt silhouette was covered with feathers. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a tired white gown teamed with a feathered cape at Cannes 2019 red carpet. Silver smokey eyes, volumising mascara, matte nude lips, and a messy bun added oomph.

Sonam Kapoor
At Cannes 2015, Sonam Kapoor picked a yellow feathered Elie Saab Couture gown. 

