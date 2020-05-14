Ira Trivedi Talks About Fitness Amid Lockdown; Says 'Everyone Has 20 Minutes'

Fitness enthusiast Ira Trivedi started India’s first virtual wellness festival called Being Yoga. Reportedly, over one million people attended the virtual festival. A few days back Ira Trivedi in a brief interview with a leading daily gave her piece of mind to stay fit during the nationwide lockdown. She also suggested a few exercises to try at home. Read her interview below.

READ | Throwback Thursday: When Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Rao Came Together On TV

Ira Trivedi was asked to give some tips for the people who are not able to indulge in any physical activity because of long work from home hours. Giving a solution, she said that everyone has 20 minutes to exercise. She later said that people should try and get into the habit of doing something physical. Pointing some easy suggestions, she said that if someone has to make calls for work, do it as while walking around the house. And people who have less space at home can try doing jumping jacks or mountain climbing exercise.

READ | 'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri Recalls The Day When He Found 8-feet-long Cobra In Washroom

Ira Trivedi was asked about the importance of staying fit during the lockdown, to which, she replied that it is of crucial importance to her. Mentioning her Ira Yoga Wellness she said that it offers four virtual classes a day, all seven days of the week. She added that she regularly attends one of these classes, no matter what. These classes help maintain the discipline of the body as well as of the mind. Ira also added that she goes for a 20-minute run in the evening, or for a long walk.

READ | Kiara Advani Has A Connection With Priyanka Chopra's Film; Guess Which One

Ira Trivedi, who has been practising yoga from the past 16 years, said that the healthiest way to start the day is with ten-minute meditation without using the cellphone. In further conversation, she stated the benefits of yoga on the body, mind, immune systems and respiratory systems. She also urged the readers to try virtual yoga classes and said the Ira Yoga Wellness also has the trial option. She also suggested that beginners should learn Kapalbhati and Anilom Vilom, and the Surya Namaskar.

READ | Neeraj Kabi Talks About 'Talvar' Co-star Irrfan Khan; Reveals Story About His Sensitivity