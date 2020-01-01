Formal Wear With A Touch Of Indo-western Prints Can Spice Up Your Closet; Here's How

Formal wear is often quite boring, with lack of colours and the same monotonous solid designs. Not only they look really prosaic but they often feel very repetitive. But the question of the hour is why go the regular way? Sometimes, experimenting with prints and pop of colours can be quite exciting. Indo-western outfits can be easily worn to the workplace, ditching the usual and lifeless formal wear. Here's a curated and special list of some cool formal Indo-western outfits to bring back life to your dull wardrobe.

Traditional prints

Opting for a traditional print in your bottom wear and donning a solid shade top or blouse, can really uplift your formal wear outfit, with a touch of Indo-western feel to it. Not only you can wear such an ensemble to office, but it is ideal for a party or an event as well.

Three-piece outfit

Three-piece outfits look classic and go very well with open hair. The similar ethnic prints on all pieces of clothing look amazing and makes you stand out from the crowd. Pencil heels and subtle makeup, when paired such an outfit, makes your formal wear quite impressive.

Printed shirt with skinny jeans

Skinny jeans are that something women love to wear. They make you feel very stylish and edgy. When a pair of skinny jeans is teamed up with a loose printed shirt, the overall look helps you to make a lasting impression. You can also accessorise your formal wear with oxidised jewellery and smokey eye makeup.

