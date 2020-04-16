Nail Extensions: Four Simple Methods To Remove Them Easily At Home

Nail extensions are trending quite often and are the easiest way to add some length to your nails. But then after a few weeks or a month, you have to visit a salon to remove then. But due to the Coronavirus lockdown, it is impossible to visit any shop. Well, there is a way to remove them at home. Here are some ways to remove nail extensions at home.

How to remove nail extensions at home?

Remove nail extensions with warm water

What warm water does is it makes the nail extensions soft and smooth. All you have to do is just soak your hands in warm water for 10 minutes and after that, quickly remove the nail extensions. Do not forget to apply moisturiser on your hand after the entire removal process.

Remove nail extensions with the help of acetone

Take a bowl with acetone and another one with warm water. Put the bowl containing acetone inside the bowl containing warm water to gently warm it up. Now apply petroleum jelly on your cuticles. After that, dip your nails in the bowl that has acetone. You will have to wait for at least 40 minutes. After that, you can remove your nail extensions with the help of tweezers.

Remove nail extensions with the help of a dental floss

You need someone's assistance in this method. You need to ask that person to put the dental floss between the natural and the acrylic nail from the bottom edge of the nail. Now pull it up in a slight manner. You need to repeat the process for every nail. It is the easiest method for removing nail extensions.

Remove nail extensions with the help of a foil

For this method, you need to wet a cotton ball with a nail polish remover. After that, place the cotton ball on your fingers where you have nail extensions. Then cover your fingers with an aluminium foil. The process takes 20 mins, after which you can remove the aluminium foil and with it, the extensions will be removed too.

