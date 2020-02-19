From Bralettes To Bomber Jackets: A Style Guide On How To Sport Them Like A Pro

From ethnic ensembles to western outfits, women have a huge list of options to choose from. Bollywood celebrities are the ones that keep fans updated with the on-going trendy fashion choices. Celebrities keep experimenting with their looks and give major style inspiration to many young people out there. Recently, many celebrities were seen sporting a variety of new-age tops that became trendsetters in no time. From bralette tops to bomber jackets this year witnessed many different varieties of tops and shrugs that are must-add to your wardrobe. Here are different types of new-age version of tops and jackets to try this year.

Bralettes:

Bralettes are a must-have in your wardrobe. This top is a bra inspired crop top that is fitted on the torso. Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and many more were seen sporting these bralettes underneath blazer coats in the recent past. This bralette can also be paired with an ethnic lehenga or casual blue jeans with a jacket. It adds the perfect amount of oomph factor to the outfit.

Also Read | Rose Day 2020: Celebrity-inspired Floral Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

Bomber Jackets:

Bomber Jackets are loose puffy jackets that one can style with any of the basic t-shirts or crop-tops. Bomber jackets can be used as a layering piece and it comes in a variety of colours and patterns that can add elegance and style to your simple casual ensemble. Bomber jackets are new fashion pieces that are must-add pieces to your wardrobe.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria's Perfectly Styled Bralettes Are Absolute Fashion Essentials

Crop tops:

Crop tops have taken over the fashion world. Crop tops can be worn for parties and for casual outings too. While wearing a crop top there is not too much skin showing and also they are not too basic to style. From sequin crop tops to basic round neck crop tops; they are available in a wide variety.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Is A Sight To Behold In These Bralette Outfits, See Pictures

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar And Kriti Kharbanda Bring Back The Bralette

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram/ Esha Gupta Instagram/ Bhumi Pednekar Instagram