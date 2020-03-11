From Deepika Padukone To Tamannah, B'town Shows How One Can Take Fashion Cue From Nature

Recently, the Bollywood industry has been looking for ways to make their fans more conscious about co-existing with nature and animals and promote sustainable growth. Joining hands with the celebrities, fashion designers have taken inspiration from nature and use its elements to create outfits that make a statement and send a message about man and nature existing in harmony.

Recently, a famous fashion designer was seen promoting his fashion line and talking about the same to a media portal the designer said, “The inspiration for the collection stems from a world we envision, where the natural and man-made exist in harmony, almost supporting one another while adding to their beauty.” Many B’town celebrities have been donning the created outfits and have been catching the attention of their fans and media. Take a look below.

Deepika Padukone’s sea-themed outfit

Deepika Padukone can be seen in the Amit Aggarwal draped dress with three dimensional, hand-embroidered organza leaves in the following post. Deepika posed for the camera on a seashore and has worn minimum accessories with heavily bronzed look . Check out the post below.

Malaika Arora in Iris flower inspired saree

In the next picture, actor Malaika Arora can be seen in a new age red coloured saree. The designer of the outfit has taken inspiration for it from an Iris flower and from the patterns and shape of ruffles of the flower.

Tamannah Bhatia in a flower inspired saree

In the next post, one can see Tamnaah Bhatia in a beautiful new-age green coloured winged saree. The inspiration for this outfit was taken by a Fractal Chrysanthemum, as mentioned by the designer on his social media handle. Check out the post below.

