From Detox Foot Pads To Belted Pillowcase Challenge, Here Are Latest Quarantine Trends

The coronavirus pandemic is slowly spreading and thus there seems to be no end to the lockdown. People are sitting at home and trying different means to spend their time. Trying new fashion techniques along with experimenting with body care with homemade items is also a trend that is getting popular daily. There are many hacks and challenges that are going viral on Instagram and TikTok that aim to help you take care of your skin and body better or repurpose clothes in your house in a unique way for fun. Some of these trends include foot detoxing, the belted pillow dress trend, the last lift kit, and The Ordinary peeling solution. Read more about them here.

What is the foot detox trend?

The latest fashion trend that slowly took its place in social media circles was the foot detox trend. Detox foot pads are slowly coming to trend. For the unversed, detox foot pads are products that are said to draw out toxins from the body while one is asleep. These pads are to be stuck at the bottom of the feet and left overnight. These pads turn dark in the morning, which reflects that the toxins are removed from the body.

Like the above trend, there are many other fashion-related and body care that are going viral on Tik Tok or Instagram as well. These show how one can use certain items during the quarantine. People share the results of their home experimentation online as well.

Here are some other body care & latest fashion trends that are going viral

The Lash Lift Kit on Tik Tok

The lash lift kit on Tik Tok is going viral as people post how this kit seems to turn the eyelashes longer, better curled, and darker. It is an easy perm kit and its results are being posted on social media as the trend is going viral. The kit has a step-by-step process and various items that one can use to get long, thick, and perfect eyelashes.

The Ordinary peeling solution on Tik Tok

A video taken by a teenager and posted on Tik Tok made The Ordinary peeling solution into a worldwide phenomenon. The teenager had posted a video of applying this blood-red liquid on her face and getting good results. The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution was used by her to clear her acne. Flaunting her clear skin, she revealed that it 'Helps with acne scars and uneven skin tone' in the caption of the video. This serum was then used by many on the social media site.

Belted pillowcase dress on Instagram

One of the most innovative and funny trends that took over Instagram was the pillowcase dress style. People simply strapped a pillow with a colourful pillowcase with the help of a belt in such a way that it looked like a dress. Instagram stylists and other fashion enthusiasts also joined in this trend. For this trend, all one needs is a pillowcase, a thick belt and a big mirror to get a stunning selfie. Here are some pictures:

