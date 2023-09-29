Get Glamorous Pink Lips All The Time! Lip Blushing And Lip Shape Correction By BrowMaster

In the realm of beauty, the pursuit of the perfect lip colour has driven innovation in cosmetic procedures and the permanent makeup industry. Among these, lip blushing and lip shape correction have emerged as transformative techniques. BrowMaster, a distinguished permanent makeup studio based in India, stands at the forefront of this art. Renowned for their precision and artistry, BrowMaster has become a trusted name for those seeking to enhance their lip aesthetics. With the micropigmentation of lips, you can enhance the beauty of the natural lip colour, give it a fuller look and make it more expressive. Lip Blush can enhance the beauty of natural lip colour, correct asymmetry, and add fullness and definition. With the help of this treatment, it is possible to correct the fading colour of lips that is always associated with ageing. Lip Correction is a procedure that can help lighten the colour of a person's lips. Darkening of the lips can often be the result of Hyperpigmentation. All the procedures look very natural, just enough to enhance your natural looks and give you much-needed confidence.

Over the years we have seen a great demand for permanent makeup (PMU), Microblading, Ombre Brows, Lip blushing, Lip shape Correction in the Indian market, thanks to the changing lifestyle and trends. It is predicted that by the year 2024 the PMU segment will grow exponentially in India and will dominate a larger slice of the global market.

Lip Blush treatment: A Subtle and Lasting lip tint

Lip blushing is a semi-permanent makeup technique that involves the skillful depositing of pigment into the lips' outer layer. This results in a natural, rosy lip tint that surpasses the limitations of traditional lipstick. BrowMaster's artists excel in crafting a look that is both subtle and long-lasting. This enhancement doesn't smudge or fade throughout the day, ensuring that your pout remains flawless from morning till night. Each shade is meticulously chosen to harmonise with an individual's skin tone and personal style, providing a bespoke finish that complements their overall appearance.

What happens during a lip blushing appointment will depend on your specific artist’s routine and technique, but generally, the whole process will take about an hour and a half. First, they’ll coat your lips in a numbing cream, letting it sit for 20-30 minutes before wiping it off, then map out your lip line with a gel pen and a white pencil so you can approve of the shape before they start tattooing.

Most semi-permanent makeup artists will tattoo the outline of your lips first before filling in the center, taking breaks to slather on more numbing cream throughout the process to minimise discomfort. After they’ve finished tattooing, they’ll coat your lips with a soothing moisturiser to help calm down irritation, and then chat with you about specific post-care instructions.

At BrowMaster, client comfort and safety are paramount. Prior to the procedure, a numbing cream is applied to minimise any discomfort. With a steady hand and an eye for detail, BrowMaster's expert artists employ specialised techniques to ensure precise pigment placement. The result is lips that appear fuller, more defined, and subtly tinted. The procedure is a testament to BrowMaster's commitment to both artistry and the client experience.

Permanent lip colour treatment:

Tailoring your pout to perfection as with any tattoo, there’s a healing process. Immediately after your appointment, your lips will appear super bright and stained at first. Moisturise your lips with a skin repairing lip balm three to four times a day (basically, whenever you think about it) for the first few weeks. Then, once your lips completely heal—which usually takes four weeks—the colour will fade up to 50 percent and blend naturally with your lips.

For those seeking to refine their lip shape, BrowMaster offers expert lip shape correction services. This specialised technique allows for the creation of a more defined cupid's bow, the balancing of asymmetry, or the enhancement of lip volume. BrowMaster's artists possess the expertise to bring your vision to life. Through meticulous attention to detail and an artistic eye, they transform lips, accentuating their natural beauty while maintaining a harmonious balance with the rest of the face.

About Ashmi and BrowMaster

Ashmi's journey in the beauty industry has been truly beautiful with her expertise in the permanent make-up field for brows, lashes, and lips. With the WULOP 2023 conference, she has truly made everyone proud by representing India on this global platform in Dubai. Ashmi Singhai, the backbone of BrowMaster, has great accomplishments and achievements in her career graph. She has been honoured with multiple winning titles over the years with her significant credentials and her abilities on a global scale. She has won many awards and recognition for her expertise with the Indian Leadership Conclave Awards Best Indian PMU Artist 2021. To her credit and achievements, she had 22 international certifications in PMU making her the best in industry nationwide. Her devotion to beauty has led her to become the first international PMU trainer to be certified as a Gold Board Member at the American Academy of Micropigmentation and youngest Diamond Certified Professional Trainer.

Ashmi has not only excelled as a successful PMU practitioner and trainer but changed the lives of many by bringing smiles to their faces. She is truly a beauty influencer who makes one feel positive and beautiful from within. Along with this, she has trained over 150+ PMU aspiring artists globally with training to help them achieve their goals in the beauty industry. Her mission is truly beyond PMU's expertise. She is an inspiration to many upcoming artists who wish to make it big in the beauty industry today.

Hence, It’s a no surprise that its a chosen destination of many celebrities and influencers

BrowMaster's lip blushing and lip shape correction services represent the perfect synergy of artistry and technical expertise. They also provide clients with a subtle yet transformative enhancement to their natural beauty. Browmaster also aims to spread their teachings and learnings by conducting training courses. Browmaster is one of the best training academies for permanent makeup courses in India, Semi permanent or permanent lip colouring is one of the courses they provide.

