Published 09:47 IST, February 3rd 2025

Grammy Fashion: Who Wore What At Music’s Biggest Night

Pop of colours, to sparking controversy by Bianca Censori for her fully nude gown, here's all you gotta know who wore what at the music's biggest night.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
(L-R) Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish. | Image: Instagram

Grammy Awards 2025: Music's biggest night, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards is underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with comedian Trevor Noah as tonight’s host. In India, the music event is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from 06:30 am IST to 10:00 am IST.

Many artists pulled out their best fashion game to the Grammy Awards red carpet, and this year was no different than any other red carpet. From creating a memorable look with a pop of colours to adding a dash of shine with shimmery outfits, to sparking controversy by Bianca Censori for her fully nude gown.

Here's all you gotta know who wore what at the music's biggest night.

Chappell Roan

The Good Luck, Babe! singer Chappell Roan was in a whole mood wearing Jean Paul Gaultier's vintage creation. Showcasing her signature white power makeup in yellows, pinks, blues, and reds, Roan not only turned heads blasting the stage with a song at the music's biggest night but also made a statement look.

(This is a developing copy...)

Updated 09:55 IST, February 3rd 2025