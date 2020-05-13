Hairbrush Cleaning Routine By Influencer Mrs Hinch Is Taking Over The Internet; See Pics

Hairbrushes are one of the most used items in your beauty compartment and it is very important to clean them. But how? Don’t worry, we have found an easy solution that was shared by an Instagram cleaning influencer, Mrs Hinch. Mrs Hinch is an influential personality on Instagram who has 3.4 million followers. She recently shared a post on how to clean a hairbrush during the lockdown. She used a special mixture to soak her hairbrushes in. The results were shocking because of the amount of dirt that came from her collection. Read more to know how to clean hairbrushes.

How to clean hair brush?

Mrs Hinch started the cleaning routine by removing any hair from the brushes. She did the same by using a clean comb that will help as it will not damage the bristles. After cleaning, Mrs Hinch put all the brushes in the sink and covered them with hot water. She also says that using boiling water is very essential at this stage.

Then she added a tablespoon of washing up liquid along with a tablespoon of white vinegar to the sink that helps by killing any bacteria that have been left on the brushes. Mrs Hinch left the brushes in the solution for one hour before rinsing all the discoloured water away. She then took a towel and dried all the brushes. Dermatologic surgeon Sejal Shah, M.D. told a media portal that much like all your beauty tools, hairbrushes get dirty with repeated use, especially if you're using styling products on your hair. She also mentioned that the buildup on your hairbrush can serve as a nidus for bacteria and yeast overgrowth, so there is an infection risk.

Mrs Hinch's Instagram

Sophie Hinchliffe, who is popularly referred to as Mrs Hinch, is a cleaning influencer on Instagram. Her techniques seem very interesting and certainly get a lot of viewership around the globe. Fans have been loving Mrs Hinch's style and have started showing interest in her personal life.

