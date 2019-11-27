Best Chic Hairstyles To Try For People With Glasses

Although glasses always give a more edgy look, there are many people who feel unconfident when they wear spectacles. A lot of women face a lot of difficulties when it comes to appearance because of their low confidence. But the only alternative for that is to either embrace the specs or start wearing lenses. But to make it a little bit easier, here are a few hairstyles people with spectacles can give a try-

Hairstyles to try for people who have spectacles

Prolonged Bob Cut

One can go for a prolonged bob cut if they have specs. Jennifer Aniston's stylebook is something that can be followed everywhere. The star has a look for all types. Instead of going for a typical bob look, a prolonged look will do justice to the specs.

High Bun

The high-bun is the easiest style one can accomplish. The bun gives an instant chic and sophisticated look with minimal efforts. This hairstyle can be paired with a number of outfits and does not need a straightener or any hair accessory. When one is looking for a more sophisticated look, a sleek high bun is a good choice.

Loose Curls

A wavy hair look or loose curls look beautiful with a pair of glasses. This is another effortless hairstyle that can be paired with almost all the outfits. It can also give laid-back look if needed but will also give an edgy and formal look based on the outfit.

Pulled-Back with Bangs

Fringes give an edgy and pretty look when paired with glasses. The hairstyle takes a little more confidence than usual to pull it off but is still a great choice. One can also go for a messy or high bun with bangs and pair it up with a colourful lip.

Ponytail

Let’s face it, one cannot always take time out to style their hair every day, there are times when a simple look is all you need. With a difficult schedule, one can often feel lazy to put in the effort for their style. In cases like that, simply pull the hair in a simple ponytail. Glasses look great with both low ponytail and a high ponytail.

