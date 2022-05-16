Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently reunited with former pageant winner Andrea Meza, as they celebrated the latter's first anniversary of winning the coveted title. Sandhu, who's in Manhattan, dropped a trail of pictures from their meet up, while Andrea also shared a fun video of the divas dancing on J Balvin and Badshah's song Voodoo.

The pageant holders can be seen having a gala time in a New York restaurant alongside members of the Miss Universe Organisation. While Harnaaz opted for a stunning blush pink coordinate set, Andrea looked stunning in a cropped blazer and white pants, exuding boss lady vibes.

Harnaaz Sandhu reunites with Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza

Taking to her Instagram handle, Harnaaz dropped a trail of pictures from their reunion, as they spent time with the Miss Universe team. In the caption, she mentioned, "A beautiful day with these beautiful queens. Welcome back the forever queen @andreamezamx."

Andrea also posted similar pictures from their get-together and wrote, "Celebrating my 1st anniversary of winning @missuniverse with my MUO family." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Andrea also treated fans with a fun video of the duo grooving to the peppy track Voodoo. Twinning in gorgeous black dresses, they could be seen performing the song's hook step. In the caption, Andrea quipped that they love the track as it represents their cultures ( Latin + Asian). She wrote,"Latin+Asian= (fire emoticon) @missuniverse @harnaazsandhu_03

Both of us love this song with @jbalvin @badboyshah @tainy cause represents our cultures… Soooo we thought it was a great idea to do this."

Andrea crowned Harnaaz as the Miss Universe 2021 at the 71st edition of the pageant held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Sandhu became the third Indian to get the coveted title after Sushmita Sen (who won it in 1994) as well as Lara Dutta (2000 winner).

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HARNAAZSANDHU_03/ @ANDREAMEZAMX)