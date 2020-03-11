Has Inflatable Fashion Become New Obsession Of Fashion Fraternity?

Inflatable fashion has become a trend within the fashion fraternity, especially on the ramps of fashion institutes in London. Inflatable apparels have been making rounds on social media since last year. Fredrik Tjærandsen, a student from Londons Central Saint Martins has photographs of models posing in huge rubber spheres that envelope their whole bodies on his Instagram profile. These apparels could also be deflated later to form a jelly-like outfit.

Fashion Industry's new obsession with Inflatable fashion

An Indian fashion designer, Harikrishnan, for his graduation show at the London College of Fashion had models dressed in Inflatable pants. The runway ensembles comprised cropped jackets along with bright coloured, striped pants that fit the models at the waist and also the cuffs. However, what was unique about these pants was the ballon like appearance which it gave across the model's legs.

The material used by Harikrishnan for creating his graduation collection was latex. Latex has the ability to stretch which can give the outfits an exaggerated appearance, bringing the designer's vision to life. However, Tjærandsen's collection was made from natural rubber. He inflated every outfit from his collection with thousands of litres of oxygen. Before the show, It took about an hour for the largest bubble in his collection to inflate.

Here is a bonus of some quirky inflatable ensembles from several designers' collections:

