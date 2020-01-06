How To Style A White Tee? Here Are A Few Tips From An Expert

There is nothing as quintessential as a white T-shirt for a casual look. Evolving out of just casual, a white T-shirt is your one-stop style choice to do a complete circle around the fashion circuit. Irrespective of the season, occasion and time of the day, a classic white-Twhen paired correctly, can transform your personality from morning to night.
It is not only reliable as a fashion garment, but also a timeless indispensable wardrobe staple of the week. A definite time-saver for those who do not like to overthink their ensembles. Although a white t-shirt and blue jeans are the go-to style pairing, Yogesh Kabra, Founder of XYXX lists more options to try.
If casual could be sexy - this would be the look that would define it. A very cutting out style that looks simple is understated and yet lends a dash of sophistication and effortless style to anyone who is pairing these accurately. A white t-shirt with a pair of light or dark denim, white shoes and a bomber jacket - in tan or olive shade, can really take it up a notch. A smooth look that you can transition from day to night - whether its a brunch or casual day at work to clubbing at night. It is a multi-functional and multi-occasional outfit and we swear by it!
This effortlessly formal meets elegant style is for the archetypal young man whose weekends have to be spent at a formal family gathering or at some sombre event. Chinos or Khakis with tassel loafers and a casual light or linen blazer adds the right touch of sophistication while making a balanced statement. A white t-shirt definitely amps up the formal attire.
Remember the monochromatic trend? Bringing that simple trend into your wardrobe and adding that required zing is this classic pairing of a black leather jacket with ripped black jeans and your white tee! Casual, Classic, and Original; nothing can sum up this look more easily than this dapper combo.
An easy walk around the town or a quick coffee shop date, the sneakers pairing with the white T-shirt and a scarf around the neck is one of the easiest looks and styles to pull. You can accentuate it with a knotted or printed scarf to suit your style and comfort. Pair this look with sneakers or kicks in red or blue that can be a colour-block if you’re sporting a monochrome outfit. This can be your go-to look for the cooler season as it will keep you warm and stylish. Heads up: Keep the scarf and kicks in the same or contrast colour!
