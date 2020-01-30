Here Are Some Hair Care Myths Which Will Surely Leave You Surprised

With today's hectic schedule, investing in hair care is of utmost importance. The hair should be provided with the required nourishment, be it by washing the hair twice a week or by using the correct hair care products. But there are also some things that you should keep at bay when it comes to hair care. There are inevitably numerous pieces of advice which one gets to hear when it comes to hair care. But it is not necessary that all of these hair care tips will bring fruit. There are also some surprising hair care myths that you should be aware of.

Here are some hair care myths that will leave you amazed

There is no need to obsess over changing the shampoo

Contrary to prior belief, there is no need to change the shampoo at regular intervals. Changing shampoos constantly will not make you achieve healthy hair miraculously. However, the story is a little when it comes to a coloured hair. If you have coloured your hair recently, it will be beneficial to use a more moisturising shampoo.

Constant trimming does not lead to hair growth

It is a myth that trimming your hair quite often leads to hair growth. The end of your hair does not affect the follicles in your scalp. Irrespective of trimming your hair, it tends to grow at an average of a quarter-inch every month. Trimming may play an important role in preventing hair fall and hair damage but it does not have any effect in hair growth.

Brushing your hair constantly will not do any wonders

It is often said that brushing the hair frequently improves the health of the hair. It is further said that brushing your hair regularly will facilitate the blood flow into the scalp and help in hair growth. But this is one of the many myths when it comes to hair care. In fact, too much of brushing can cause excessive friction in the hair which ultimately leads to cuticle damage. It may also lead to the hair losing its lustre and shine.

