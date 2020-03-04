Here Is How You Can Easily Ace A Natural Makeup Look This Summer

The 'no-makeup' makeup look has become one of the extremely popular looks in today's times. Several celebrities like Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, and Kangana Ranaut are often spotted opting for a natural makeup look, which is also popularly known as the 'no-makeup' makeup look. Especially in seasons like summer, a natural makeup look will enhance your beauty in an elegant yet seamless way. Here are few Bollywood divas who have aced the look several times from whom you can draw inspiration from:

1) Ananya Panday

The natural makeup look seems to be Ananya Panday's go-to look as the Student of the Year 2 actor's Instagram feed is full of pictures of her wherein she is flaunting a seamless look with nude undertones. This look usually gives one's face a glowy and bright appearance with minimal makeup on the face. The rule for this look is 'less is more'. However, to achieve an effortless natural makeup look, you have to make sure that your skincare routine is on point.

2) Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty's lookbook also comprises of several 'no-makeup' makeup looks that one can take cues from. One major tip to take from Athiya's makeup diaries is that covering your whole face with the foundation will eventually end up looking overdone. You can apply a medium to low coverage foundation on blemishes or uneven skin tone. However, if you have oily skin, it is advised that you dab into loose powder and set your face.

3) Kangana Ranaut

Since years, the Queen actor Kangana Ranaut has preferred keeping her makeup minimal with a nude or pink undertone. Makeup tips to take from Kangana are that if you are planning to go with a natural makeup look then you must ditch contouring and highlighting your face. Focus on shaping your face by filling in your eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil. To round off your look, add a little bit of a nude or light colour to your cheekbones paired with a nude lipstick. If you follow these tips and hacks, you can surely obtain a seamless look which is perfect for summers.

(Image courtesy: Kangana Ranaut and Ananya Panday Instagram)