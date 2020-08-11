Miheeka Bajaj's Opulent Bridal Looks Will Surely Give You Major Wedding Outfit Goals

The pictures from Rana Dauggubati’s grand wedding to ladylove Miheeka Bajaj amid the COVID-19 pandemic have taken social media by storm. From the grand venue of Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad to its lovely floral decor, everything about the celebrity couple's intimate wedding ceremony was nothing less than magical. However, Miheeka’s custom-made statement looks from various ceremonies have undeniably stood out from the ensembles of other celebrity brides this wedding season. Thus here's taking a look at Miheeka's bridal outfits which you can take cues from:

Wedding outfit cues to take from Miheeka Bajaj's bridal looks

For her Roka ceremony, the stunner chose a simple Kanjeevaram saree by label Jayanti Reddy. However, the highlight of her ensemble was her statement embroidered blouse. Keeping the other elements minimal, Miheeka opted for a jhumka earrings, and a statement gold necklace.

Miheeka's pre-wedding look by Jayanti Reddy was nothing less than gorgeous. Her heavily embroidered mint green lehenga came with an intricate pastel dupatta which gave her ensemble an unconventional look. She accessorized her lehenga with a long statement necklace, a maang tika along with dainty kadas from Krsala.

For her Haldi look, Miheeka Bajaj ditched heavy golden accessories and went all cowrie shell jewels from Arpita Mehta. Rana's ladylove looked stunning in a bright yellow lehenga by Anand Kabra and accessorised her outfit with cowrie shells. She rounded off her look with dewy makeup and a mid-parted hairdo.

For her Mehendi ceremony, Miheeka Bajaj stunned in a raspberry pink hand-embroidered jacket and lehenga by Arpita Mehta. She paired her look with a maang-tikka and heavy statement danglers from Krsala Jewellery. She went classy on the glam quotient with a dewy makeup comprising smokey eyes and soft curls.

Miheeka Bajaj's wedding outfit was anything but subtle. She went for a regal wedding lehenga by Anamika Khanna. She paired her bejewelled lehenga with a bridal red dupatta. In addition to her dreamy lehenga, her jewels personified royalty with layers of necklaces, encrusted with jadau pearls, emeralds and polkis along with a statement Nath.

(Image credit: Arpita Mehta, Krsala Jewellery and Tamanna Rooz Instagram)