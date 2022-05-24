Hina Khan At Cannes 2022: Netizens Compare Actor's Latest Look With Priyanka Chopra

Actor Hina Khan is leaving no stone unturned in showcasing her charm at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, the actor shared a slew of pictures on her social media space which features her in a blue silk dress. Netizens were quick to draw comparisons of Hina Khan's dress with Priyanka Chopra's outfit that she wore at an event in 2019.

Hina Khan exudes radiance in a blue satin dress at Cannes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan dropped some pictures which saw her wearing a soft blue coloured high-slit gown as she wished 'Good Morning' to her fans and followers. The dress was accentuated with sheer detailing around her neck and below the waist. The look was completed with silver pair of heels and statement earrings which made the whole attire look even more flattering. Sharing the pics, Hina wrote, "A very good morning from the French Riviera".

Netizens say both are looking 'style icon'

Hina is garnering a lot of attention for this look as netizens wonder if she has taken inspiration from one of Priyanka Chopra's outfits. In 2019, the Bajirao Mastani actor donned a black coloured blazer dress, worth $3,550, by Israeli designer Galia Lahav for the red carpet premiere of Chasing Happiness, a documentary about the Jonas Brothers.

A Twitter user wrote, "Now I get it why Hina Khan admirers Priyanka Chopra so so so much Her words remind me of everything that happened with #PriyankaChopra in her struggling days #HinaKhan More power to you for being so honest about how you feel! #CannesFilmFestival2022", another one called Hina Khan 'gorgeous', a user tweeted, "both looking Style icon #HinaKhan #PriyankaChopra".

Now i get it why Hina Khan admirers Priyanka Chopra so so so much😭😭😭💔 Her words reminds me of everything happend with #PriyankaChopra in her struggling days 😢 #HinaKhan More power to you for being so honest about how you feel ! #CannesFilmFestival2022 https://t.co/ZyHdpNCmQE — ᶠᵃⁿᵃᵃ 💌 (@hina_pe_fanaa) May 19, 2022

Hina Khan reveals poster of Country of Blind

Hina Khan even revealed the poster of her forthcoming film Country of Blind at the Indian Pavilion on Sunday. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped the poster as well as pics from the launch event. She mentioned in the caption how difficult it is to make cinema internationally reasonable too.

The actor wrote, "It’s not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story. As an actor, it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons than I can write now."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/realhinakhan