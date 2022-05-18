Hina Khan At Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor Paints The Town Red With Her Elegant Gown

Quick links:
The Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 17, 2022, and several Indian celebrities have been arriving in style.
Hina Khan took the internet by storm as she revealed her elegant Cannes 2022 outfit to her fans and followers online.
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star donned a scarlet red pleated off-shoulder gown and posed for the camera.
She posed alongside some scenic views with the ocean in the background as the sun made her skin glow.
The actor paired her elegant outfit with gorgeous blue earrings as she geared up for the Cannes Film Festival.