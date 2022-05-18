Last Updated:

Hina Khan At Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor Paints The Town Red With Her Elegant Gown

The Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 17, 2022, and popular actor Hina Khan is all set to attend the second day of the event in style

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan

The Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 17, 2022, and several Indian celebrities have been arriving in style.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan

Hina Khan took the internet by storm as she revealed her elegant Cannes 2022 outfit to her fans and followers online.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star donned a scarlet red pleated off-shoulder gown and posed for the camera.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan

She posed alongside some scenic views with the ocean in the background as the sun made her skin glow.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan

She opted for shimmering pair of silver heels, which took her outfit to the next level.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan

The actor paired her elegant outfit with gorgeous blue earrings as she geared up for the Cannes Film Festival.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan

Fans and followers took to the comments section of her post and hailed her stylish look for the event. 

