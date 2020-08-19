Hina Khan Flaunting Her Colourful Eye-makeup Is A Treat For Sore Eyes, See Pics

Hina Khan may have bid farewell to Naagin 5 after her brief stint as Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin but that is not stopping her from enticing her fans with some stunning pictures of herself. Recently, the actor raised the glam quotient by flaunting her lovely eye-makeup with her fans. It was the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's subtle and chic makeup which is adding to her look.

Also Read: Hina Khan Reveals Why She Appeared In 'Naagin 5' For Only Three Episodes; Read Details

Hina Khan flaunts her stunning eye-makeup

Talking about the picture, Hina took to her Instagram story to share some gorgeous pictures of herself wherein she can be seen sporting a sleeveless blue-colored attire. With her curly locks and an elegant neckpiece, the actor can be seen flaunting her colorful eye-makeup. Talking about the same, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has opted for an eye-makeup with shades of yellow and pink.

Her colorful eye shadow is further accentuating her soft features. Her light mascara and neatly done brows are further glamming up the look. The actor has gone minimal with the lipstick opting for a nude brown lip shade. Take a look at the beautiful pictures shared by the actor.

Also Read: Hina Khan Shares BTS Video From 'Naagin 5' Promotions With 'Hai Rama' Song; Watch

Hina Khan on appearing in just three episodes of Naagin 5

Meanwhile, the actor conducted a chat session with her fans on social media wherein she revealed why she did only three episodes in Naagin 5. It is not a hidden fact that the actor's short stint in the supernatural drama has left some of her fans disappointed. In the interaction video, Hina said that it was not fair on the part of her fans to troll or slam someone based on her decision.

The actor also said that she had made it clear a few months back that she does not want to do television for a while. She went on to claim that she still sticks by it and one is unable to say certain things when a show is on air due to clause and contracts. However, the Bigg Boss 11 finalist was not "willing" to do even the 'three-episodic thing" (referring to Naagin 5) and was not sure whether she should do it or not. She feels that currently, she is at a different space wherein she is exploring films and digital content. But when Ekta Kapoor called her directly and asked her to do it, she could not say no since she respects the TV Czarina very much. Take a look at Hina's chat video.