Honey Masks For Faster Hair Growth And Other Benefits, See Methods

In today’s fast lifestyle, we often ignore our health and wellness. Apart from our skin, our hair also needs moisture and the proper nutrients in order to remain long, strong and shiny. In order to maintain your hairs, you can use honey which is a great ingredient for boosting hair growth. Honey is also rich in antioxidant properties, which enables it to reduce hair breakage, hair loss and keeps hair strong and healthy. Here we have listed some homemade honey masks recipes and benefits of honey for hair growth.

Olive oil and honey mask

Blend the honey and olive oil together. Microwave the mixture for 30 seconds. Once the mixture becomes cool, add buttermilk and stir. Apply the paste evenly all over your hair. Leave the honey mask for 30 minutes. Wear a plastic cap to prevent dripping. Rinse out the mask with cool or lukewarm water and do regular shampoo.

Banana and honey mask

Blend bananas, honey, and olive oil until they turn into a smooth paste. Apply this onto your hair and scalp evenly. Leave the mixture for about 20 minutes. Wear a shower or plastic cap to avoid a mess. Rinse with cool or lukewarm water and shampoo. Comb through the hair to get rid of banana chunks and rinse again.

Egg and honey mask

Beat 2 eggs and add half a cup of honey to it. Mix the ingredients until you get a smooth, consistent mixture. Apply the mixture onto your hair, starting at the roots and working it down to the tips. Cover your head with a shower cap and wait for 20 minutes. Rinse the mask with cool or lukewarm water and shampoo.

Benefits of honey for hair growth

Protects and heals scalp

Hydrates hair

Promotes hair growth

Adds shine

Softens hair

Keep hair healthy

