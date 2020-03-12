How To Choose Eyeshadow Shades For The Perfect Office Look?

If you thought eyeshadows are strictly reserved for parties and festive functions, then you are wrong. While black smokey eyes and bold jewel tones are suitable for the night time, there are many more shades to explore when dressing up for work. Colour palettes of plums, pinks and golds are ideal when putting together a neutral makeup look that is appropriately subtle and groomed.

Besides work, they are also a wonderful choice for most daytime functions. Here are neutral shades that are perfect for office wear. Read ahead to know more-

Neutral eyeshadow shades perfect for office wear

Vanilla shade

It is a subtle crème colour matte shade.

Shroom shade

It is a subtle light brown colour matte shade.

Arena shade

It is a shade with the perfect blend of brown and golden and a hint of shine.

Wood winked shade

It is a shiny wooden colour eyeshadow.

Bronze shade

It is a bronze colour shiny eyeshadow.

Eyeshadow application tips