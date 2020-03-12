The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

How To Choose Eyeshadow Shades For The Perfect Office Look?

Fashion

Colour palettes of plums, pinks and golds are ideal for work when putting together a neutral makeup look. Here's how to choose eyeshadow shades. Read ahead.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
how to choose eyeshadow

If you thought eyeshadows are strictly reserved for parties and festive functions, then you are wrong. While black smokey eyes and bold jewel tones are suitable for the night time, there are many more shades to explore when dressing up for work. Colour palettes of plums, pinks and golds are ideal when putting together a neutral makeup look that is appropriately subtle and groomed.

Besides work, they are also a wonderful choice for most daytime functions. Here are neutral shades that are perfect for office wear. Read ahead to know more-

Neutral eyeshadow shades perfect for office wear

Vanilla shade

  • It is a subtle crème colour matte shade.

Also Read | Apply Eyeshadow Like A Professional: Read All You Need To Know

Shroom shade

  • It is a subtle light brown colour matte shade.

Also Read | Beginner Eye Makeup: Here's How To Use Eye Shadow For Hooded Eyelids

Arena shade

  • It is a shade with the perfect blend of brown and golden and a hint of shine.

Also Read | Makeup Tips: How To Apply Eye Shadow Like A Professional

Wood winked shade

  • It is a shiny wooden colour eyeshadow.

Also Read | Times When Sonam Kapoor Rocked 'Smokey Eye' Look Like A Pro

Bronze shade

  • It is a bronze colour shiny eyeshadow.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's Best Smokey Eye Looks And Steps To Ace Them Perfectly

Eyeshadow application tips

  • Prep and prime.
  • Prioritize your eyeshadow.
  • Know your shape.
  • Think about your eye colour.
  • Find the right tool.
  • Perfect your blending technique.
  • Don’t forget the lower lash line.
  • Define your crease.
  • Brighten and define with concealer.
  • Add water to intensify the colour.
  • Use eyeshadow instead of liner.
  • Create a crème.
  • Add a pop of colour.
  • Try the halo trend.
First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
INDIA NEEDS TO GET INTO VACCINE PRODUCTION IN A BIG WAY: KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Rajinikanth
RAJINIKANTH NOT TO BE CM FACE
Subramanian
SWAMY FEARS BANKRUPTCY
Cristiano Ronaldo
CRISTIANO RONALDO QUARANTINED