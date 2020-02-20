How to dress for your body type- find out here

‘How to dress according to your body type?’ is a question that has bugged a multitude of people, especially women as most of the fashion industry is geared toward them. Many times, women tend to buy clothes that do not suit their body type. They also tend to compare certain body types to others, but if dressed correctly every body type can pull off various silhouettes and outfits. Here's how you can determine your body type and finally answer the long-awaited question, ‘How to dress for your body type?’

1. Apple Body Shape

An apple body shape is a body type that has a heavier upper side in comparison to its lower body portion. This body type can pull off several silhouettes. An A-line or empire cuts bring out the curves in this body type. Printed jackets, dresses, monochrome looks, dark colours, three-fourth sleeved dresses or shirts, etc. can be easily pulled off by this body type. If you are looking for some style inspiration, Sonakshi Sinha is here to provide you with some inspiration.

2. Hourglass Body Type

This body is considered to be one of the most balanced body types due to its weight being properly divided on the upper and lower body and then creating the illusion of a slimmer waist. Even though the hourglass body is balanced, certain measures should be definitely taken. Choose a figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline to highlight your upper body. Even A-line dresses look good on this body type.

3. Pear Body Type

Think of Ileana D’Cruz or Rihanna when you are looking to understand this body type. This body type has its weight focused on the lower portion of the body. This body type can also create an illusion of an hourglass shape by wearing an outfit that maintains the balance, hence choose body-hugging silhouettes. You can also create this hour-glass illusion with the help of a think belt on the waist when you wear dresses.

4. Inverted Triangle Body type

This body is considered to be an athletic body type. Hence women who have this body-type should consider wearing clothes that enhance their waist and they can also choose to accentuate their shoulders or focus completely on balancing their body proportion. This body type should particularly focus on wearing pencil skirts, flared pants or jeans,and flared dresses.

