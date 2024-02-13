English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

How To Effortlessly Style Your Blazer In Summers To Ace That Boss Lady Look

As summer arrives and the temperature increases, it is time to revamp your wardrobe once again and nothing does it better than blazers.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
How To Effortlessly Style Your Blazer In Summers
How To Effortlessly Style Your Blazer In Summers | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Choosing the right blazer for your closet can be tricky. However, if done rightly, nothing exudes elegance better than a blazer. As summer arrives and the temperature increases, it is time to revamp your wardrobe once again. One mistake that most people make is to think that your winter clothes cannot be used in these high temperatures.

What most people tend to forget is that your favourite blazer can be a staple of your summer wardrobe. These days, summer blazer outfits are becoming increasingly popular and here are a few tips to understand how you can style your blazer during this time of the year. 

Advertisement

Style with a t-shirt and jeans 

This happens to be one of the most popular blazer outfits. Every girl’s go-to, you can rely on this outfit every time of the year. All you need to do is style your blazer with a pair of high-waisted jeans and a cute t-shirt that is both comfortable to wear and looks effortlessly stylish. You can further add some comfy sandals with golden hoops. 

Advertisement

Wear on top of a dress 

Throw your blazer on top of a floaty maxi dress. It is a versatile look that can be worn for any event, but it provides a feminine and classy look that transitions perfectly from day to night. 

Advertisement

Like every other pairing, accessories are essential. Go for a pair of wedges or even stylish flats. This will help you achieve the most perfect summery feels. 

Blazer and cargos 

Add a tailored touch to baggy cargo pants and your daily retro sneakers. Comfortable and casual, this look can be your go-to. 

Blazer with heels and tank top 

Take out your most treasured tank top and style is with trendy denims. To complete the look, add heels. It will amp up your style. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

12 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

12 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

12 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

12 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

12 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

12 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

12 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

16 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

19 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

19 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

19 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3.93 lakh car sales, 13.3% growth in PV January sales: FADA

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Sensex likely to hit 77,400 by December: Client Associates

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Sara Ali Khan Starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Akshay's Soorarai Pottru Remake Gets Its Title, 1st Look, Release Date

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. 'Indian media was very confident that it's going to be 5-0': Ian Bell

    Sports 10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement