Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:43 IST
How To Effortlessly Style Your Blazer In Summers To Ace That Boss Lady Look
As summer arrives and the temperature increases, it is time to revamp your wardrobe once again and nothing does it better than blazers.
Choosing the right blazer for your closet can be tricky. However, if done rightly, nothing exudes elegance better than a blazer. As summer arrives and the temperature increases, it is time to revamp your wardrobe once again. One mistake that most people make is to think that your winter clothes cannot be used in these high temperatures.
What most people tend to forget is that your favourite blazer can be a staple of your summer wardrobe. These days, summer blazer outfits are becoming increasingly popular and here are a few tips to understand how you can style your blazer during this time of the year.
Style with a t-shirt and jeans
This happens to be one of the most popular blazer outfits. Every girl’s go-to, you can rely on this outfit every time of the year. All you need to do is style your blazer with a pair of high-waisted jeans and a cute t-shirt that is both comfortable to wear and looks effortlessly stylish. You can further add some comfy sandals with golden hoops.
Wear on top of a dress
Throw your blazer on top of a floaty maxi dress. It is a versatile look that can be worn for any event, but it provides a feminine and classy look that transitions perfectly from day to night.
Like every other pairing, accessories are essential. Go for a pair of wedges or even stylish flats. This will help you achieve the most perfect summery feels.
Blazer and cargos
Add a tailored touch to baggy cargo pants and your daily retro sneakers. Comfortable and casual, this look can be your go-to.
Blazer with heels and tank top
Take out your most treasured tank top and style is with trendy denims. To complete the look, add heels. It will amp up your style.
