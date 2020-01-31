How To Flaunt Gunslinger Beard And Moustache

The gunslinger beard and moustache is a rugged style that has been charming many. The style basically has flared sideburns with a horseshoe-shaped moustache. It is closer to the classic mutton chops looks but has a little extra flair. The gunslinger and beard style needs a full-grown and thick beard that was allowed to grow naturally. A beard or moustache oil can be used regularly to make the beard grow thick and faster. The gunslinger beard and moustache style requires practically low maintenance or styling and is great for beginners who might not be so precise or regular with styling techniques and trimmers. Here are some pointers on how to achieve this look:

Styling gunslinger beard and moustache

Select a fixed-length comb for trimming as the right comb length will help style it better. Trimming the facial hair is a necessary step. Even out the beard length with the trimmer. Trimming facial hair before shaving helps reduce tug and pull while shaving. This also helps prevent clogged blade. For the gunslinger beard and moustache style, one needs to remove the comb from the trimmer. For a better look, the hair on the neck and cheeks need to be shorter.

Rinse the face with lukewarm water as this helps hydrate the hair in preparation for shaving. Lather up the parts of the face that needs to be shaved completely bare. Using a shaving gel can help prevent nicks, cuts and irritation. Shave off the parts other than those required for the gunslinger beard and moustache style. Shave off with light, gentle strokes. Rinse off the face with cool water.

Here's how a gunslinger beard and moustache looks like:

