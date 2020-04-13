How To Give Yourself The Perfect Manicure At Home During Quarantine

With most people quarantining at their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is impossible to step outside and give yourself a good manicure. However, it is not necessary that you need parlour equipment to give those hands a good look. One can give themselves a good manicure from the comfort of their own homes too and fret not, it does not require a lot of hard work either. Take a look at this guide on how you can give yourself a manicure at home.

How to give yourself a manicure at home:

1. Wipe off previous nail paint

To start, you should wipe off any residues of your previous nail paint from your nails using a remover. Dab some onto a cotton pad and gently wipe them off. If you frequently keep changing your nail paint, then it is best recommended that you opt for a non-acetone nail polish remover.

2. Clip and file

Get yourself a good pair of nail clippers and start cutting your nails. Avoid keeping them too short as they would look weird when you put on a fresh shade of nail polish. Then start using a nail filer to shape them well. Do this gently without exerting much force on your nails. Also, make sure that you do not file your nails too smoothly or else the nail paint will not stick.

3. Soak, soak and more soak

This is probably the best and most relaxing segment in the whole manicure process. Take a bowl of warm water and add in a few drops of baby shampoo in it. Now soak your fingers in them for a couple of minutes. This will help your cuticles to loosen and release any dirt stuck between them. However, do not over-do it as it can damage your nails and skin.

4. Apply cuticle cream

Now take your hands out and wipe them off on a clean towel. Massage your nails with some cuticle cream. You can now use a cuticle pusher to give them a bit of shape. However, do not apply too much pressure as it can result in infections.

5. Apply hand moisturiser

Now take a dollop of hand moisturiser and massage it onto your hands. You should always go for a one with heavy consistency offering intense care. Keep your focus majorly on your fingers and areas around your nails.

6. Polish it off

Apply a clear nail paint as your base coat. Now, play around with colours and pick out a colour that you want for your nails this time. Apply a thin coat of the same and leave it to dry. You can now finish it off with a clear nail paint again. Once all of it dries up, apply a layer of moisturiser again.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.