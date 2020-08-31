How To Naturally Dye Clothes? DIY Steps To Create Cheap, Colourful Dyes

Lockdown blues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. Since there is not much to do, people often rely on social media for the purpose of entertainment. While several indulge in endless scrolling, several even learn new skills owing to endless DIY videos on the net.

Recently, an online magazine named MetDaan Fashion shared a DIY video featuring cloth dyeing techniques. While these techniques use natural tie-dye, they are also economically viable. Are you wondering, “How to naturally dye clothes”? Here’s a list of natural dyes that will have you dye your clothes almost free of cost.

Dyeing clothes with vegetables & objects:

Red cabbage:

While red cabbage is a good source of vitamins and minerals, it also helps to curate a beautiful purple dye. Although it may seem strange to procure a purple dye from red cabbage, it is most definitely possible. In order to make a purple dye from red cabbage, you need to soak the cabbage, some warm water and the piece of cloth that you wish to dye in a bucket. It is interesting to note that red cabbage can also be used to create pink and blue dyes.

Avocado skin:

Avocado is rich in vitamin C and E. Further, it also contains antioxidants that are great for the skin. While most of us throw away avocado skins, here is a great way to make the best out of waste. Avocado skins can be used for making a red colour dye. Here is a list of steps that will help you to make red dye from avocado skins:

Extract the flesh from the avocado.

Using a damp cloth, rub the stones.

Add all the leftovers to a pan and boil them.

You will now see a red dye in your pan. Add the piece of cloth that you wish to dye.

Rinse the cloth in cold water.

Allow it to dry.

Copper coins:

There is hardly anyone who does not require a piece of blue clothing. It is interesting to note that copper coins can help to create a blue dye. In order to create a blue dye, you need to soak copper coins in water. Once the water turns into a bright blue colour, you can add a piece of clothing that you wish to dye.

All the above ways are not only cost-friendly but also help to save the environment.

All images sourced from Shutterstock