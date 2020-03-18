How To Reuse A Heavy Wedding Lehenga? Here Are 4 Simple Ways To Revamp Your Bridal Outfit

Weddings call for grand celebrations, from exotic cuisines, to exclusive apparels. However, many of these apparels, especially the heavily embroidered lehengas often find little or no use thereafter and are stored in the wardrobes forever, However, there are various ways in which you can revamp and reuse them with a twist.

Ways to reuse a heavy wedding lehenga

1. Choli and a plain saree

Every wedding lehenga has heavy work on its lehenga and choli. So instead of letting your choli soak up dust, pair it up with a plain saree. You can choose the saree in the same colour as the choli for a monochrome ethnic outfit or better go for a contrasting colour and add a refreshing touch.

2. Lehenga with a different top

As mentioned earlier bridal lehengas, are generally adorned with heavy embroidery work all over them. So just take your lehenga and pair it up with a simple plain blouse. Just like the plain saree, you can either choose a monochromatic theme or go for a total colour contrast.

3. Dupatta for a different outfit

Ditch the choli and lehenga and choose your dupatta to pair it up with a different outfit. For example, a plain salwar kurta and kameez can be paired up with a heavy dupatta. This dupatta can add a touch of sophistication to your simple outfit.

4. Dupatta turned into a top

If you are not planning to reuse your bridal lehenga at all, take the dupatta and use it as a cloth material. The dupatta can be stitched up into a short salwar or a different choli altogether. These dupattas also can be used as patchwork for various other outfits since they are made out of light material.

