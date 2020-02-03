How To Style A Man Bun To Look Irresistibly Effortless; Know Details

The man bun is easy to achieve and looks great. Many men from many different groups choose to rock the style, which has become exceedingly popular. The style works best on hair that is shoulder length or longer and features a simple bun tied in the middle of the back of the head. So, here are some of the easiest styles apart from the classic man bun look that you can use to rock the look.

Top Knot

Top Knot is one of the classiest way of making your hair bun look simple and stylish. Top Knot is a type of a man bun hairstyle that sits up higher on the head. One can choose to tie their hair tight and neat for a sharp appearance or let it loose and messy for a more relaxed look. In any way, the most essential aspect is the bun’s placement. To look irresistible, all a person needs to do is sweep up the hair into a ponytail before creating the bun. The ponytail’s base should lie at the crown of the head or slightly higher.

Half-Bun

Half-Bun hairstyles are another unique version of the man bun which features the top half of hair swept into a bun while the rest is left loose. The style can look great on men who have long or medium length hairs. For people who are just beginning to grow their hair, they can also choose this style as it’s easier to create and maintain.

Half-Up Top Knot

One can try to conjoint these looks mentioned above and make a Half-up Top Knot. The half-up top knot involves securing half of your hair in a bun while allowing the rest to fall loose. It is not only easier to sport a long hair look but it also appears unique and exciting. This way it becomes easier to keep switching the styles as per the need of the day.

