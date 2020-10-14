How To Style Boyfriend Jeans? Here Is A Guide Inspired By Alia, Tara & Other Celebrities

Boyfriend jeans for women are typically fitted at the hips, with a more relaxed fit through the legs. From ultra-casual day off looks to dressier ensembles that work for date night, boyfriend jeans can be styled in multiple ways according to the occasion. If you are also confused about how to style boyfriend jeans, take cues from the style files of celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt, and many others.

How to style boyfriend jeans?

Weart it with black crop-top like Tara Sutaria

Deciding how to style boyfriend jeans can be tricky sometimes. In the below picture, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria can be seen slaying in casual boyfriend jeans. Giving a sneak peek into her styling, the actor teamed up her blue high-waisted denim with midriff-baring, black crop-top. To add accessorise her attire, she carried a blue baguette bag. Her animal-print rim sunglasses and shiny black shoes amped up her overall look.

Style it like Ileana D'Cruz with an oversized shirt

Apart from her on-screen performances, actor Ileana D'Cruz has often stolen the hearts of her fans with style files. In the picture, Ileana stepped out in an oversized white shirt, which she only buttoned till her waist. To style her look more, she further accessorised it with a pair of chunky white sneakers and a black, crossbody bag with fringe detailing. Scroll down to take a look.

Sonnalli Seygall shows how to style it for a casual outing

Searching for a good outfit for a casual get-together with friends? You can take inspiration from actor Sonnalli Seygall's wardrobe. Recently, the actor was spotted cycling around the city. Interestingly, she picked boyfriend jeans for the outing. Sonnalli paired it with a grey round-neck t-shirt along with peach-colour sneakers.

Alia Bhatt pairs it with neon

Double denim (aka wearing a denim top and bottoms) has become a popular trend among women's fashion these days. And, it seems like actor Alia Bhatt likes to experiment with the trendy fashion. In the photo, the actor sported a double-denim look as she paired her high-waisted jeans with a neon crop-top and a white cropped jacket, which has smile emojis printed on it. Alia further added a dash of neon to her peppy attire with a pair of orange heels.

(Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt & Tara Sutaria Instagram)