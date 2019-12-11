Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020 - Classic Blue: Ways To Incorporate It Into Your Wardrobe

With the fashion world always stepping ahead of the timelines, the new Pantone’s colour palette for Spring/Summer 2020 will enable you to create a bold, spontaneous and creative attitude to your design. The main goal is to preserve the 'heritage and tradition' enhancing it with colourful youthful notes. While Monday Blues has become a legitimate statement, many fashion readers are more inclined towards the Classic Blue being a winner of Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2020.

How to incorporate Classic Blue

It is time to boost your design with vivid, warm and multi-coloured combinations that will create an optimistic, energetic but also familiar approach to your design ideas. The on-going red and blue colour combination is one of the -all-time favourite looks.

Transform a pair of jeans with a tailored red jacket and killer heels. It’s business up top and party on the bottom. It’s sexy without being over the top, and it smartens up a casual look. You can wear a crisp white shirt underneath your jacket to highlight the brightness of the red and the contrast of your blue jeans.

A regal blue dress, paired with a casual flat turquoise shoe will see you looking picture perfect regardless of the occasion. Pair it with a statement necklace.

Denim is a year-round staple, but Pantone predicts this lived-in the shade of jean-inspired blue will appeal to those seeking comfort as well as to nostalgia-loving millennials. According to Raisin, a contemporary fashion label, from versions of cooler cobalt blue via softer denim blue to warmer marine blue it’s a super versatile colour to include in your wardrobe. With the world changing at an ever-increasing pace and in times of uncertainty, we may seek out these kinds of stable colours.

A simple monochromatic look with a touch of an oversized cobalt blazer with sneakers to be on the go is perfect for whisk away all office meetings in style.

