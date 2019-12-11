The Debate
Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020 - Classic Blue: Ways To Incorporate It Into Your Wardrobe

Fashion

Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2020 winner is the classic blue which won the hearts of most fashion writers. Here’s how to style the colour of the season.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pantones Colour Of The Year

With the fashion world always stepping ahead of the timelines, the new Pantone’s colour palette for Spring/Summer 2020 will enable you to create a bold, spontaneous and creative attitude to your design. The main goal is to preserve the 'heritage and tradition' enhancing it with colourful youthful notes. While Monday Blues has become a legitimate statement, many fashion readers are more inclined towards the Classic Blue being a winner of Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2020.

ALSO READ: Winter Fashion: Inspiration From Bollywood Celebrities For Style

How to incorporate Classic Blue

It is time to boost your design with vivid, warm and multi-coloured combinations that will create an optimistic, energetic but also familiar approach to your design ideas. The on-going red and blue colour combination is one of the -all-time favourite looks.

  • Transform a pair of jeans with a tailored red jacket and killer heels. It’s business up top and party on the bottom. It’s sexy without being over the top, and it smartens up a casual look. You can wear a crisp white shirt underneath your jacket to highlight the brightness of the red and the contrast of your blue jeans.
  • A regal blue dress, paired with a casual flat turquoise shoe will see you looking picture perfect regardless of the occasion. Pair it with a statement necklace.

ALSO READ: Winter Fashion: Try Your Overalls With A Different Fashionable Look

Denim is a year-round staple, but Pantone predicts this lived-in the shade of jean-inspired blue will appeal to those seeking comfort as well as to nostalgia-loving millennials. According to Raisin, a contemporary fashion label, from versions of cooler cobalt blue via softer denim blue to warmer marine blue it’s a super versatile colour to include in your wardrobe. With the world changing at an ever-increasing pace and in times of uncertainty, we may seek out these kinds of stable colours.

  • A simple monochromatic look with a touch of an oversized cobalt blazer with sneakers to be on the go is perfect for whisk away all office meetings in style.

ALSO READ: Winter Wear: Five Trendy Winter Fashion Looks For This Season

ALSO READ: Winter Fashion: Know What To Wear In This Confusing Mumbai Weather

