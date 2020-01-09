Styling Shacket: How To Wear This Fashion Hybrid And Up Your Style Game

With the weather changing every now and then, it gets difficult for us to dress in stylish clothes and keep ourselves warm. For a man who always seems to be on the go, a shacket is the best outfit he can choose that will make him look stylish and even keep him cosy and warm. A ‘shacket’ stands for 'shirt jacket', meaning a combination of a long-sleeve shirt and proper lightweight jacket. A shacket can be available in different prints and patterns.

How to style a Shacket?

Types of Shacket

Striped Shacket

A striped Shacket is perfect for a weekend getaway. It comes under casual clothes which can be worn even on a fancy dinner party. Pair it with sneakers and wear a plain t-shirt that goes well with your shacket. Pick a contrasting coloured trouser for your shacket.

Denim Shacket

A classic go-to shacket that almost every guy might have in his wardrobe is a button-up denim shacket. It was back in the 1800s that Leevi’s introduced the denim jacket along with denim jeans, manufacturers later made a lighter fabric and made a denim shirt and now as a combination of the two, we have shacket. The best way to pair up this denim shacked is with a light grey jeans with a dark denim shacket and a navy-blue jeans with a light denim jacket.

Checks Shacket

A checkered shirt is something that can never go out of style and now when you have a combination of the two, life seems to be much easier. You can pair checks shacket with a pair of white sneakers and contrast the colour of your jeans to the shacket. Choose a white or a plain coloured t-shirt to pair it with your shacket.

