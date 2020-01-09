The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Styling Shacket: How To Wear This Fashion Hybrid And Up Your Style Game

Fashion

A shacket means a shirt-jacket, which is light and comfortable to style and wear in this weather. Read about the types of shackets and how to pair them.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
shacket

With the weather changing every now and then, it gets difficult for us to dress in stylish clothes and keep ourselves warm. For a man who always seems to be on the go, a shacket is the best outfit he can choose that will make him look stylish and even keep him cosy and warm. A ‘shacket’ stands for 'shirt jacket', meaning a combination of a long-sleeve shirt and proper lightweight jacket. A shacket can be available in different prints and patterns.

How to style a Shacket?

Types of Shacket

Also Read: Denim Fashion: 3 Different Ways To Style Denim | Get Style Tips Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burton Menswear (@burton_menswear) on

Striped Shacket

A striped Shacket is perfect for a weekend getaway. It comes under casual clothes which can be worn even on a fancy dinner party. Pair it with sneakers and wear a plain t-shirt that goes well with your shacket. Pick a contrasting coloured trouser for your shacket.

Also Read: Denim Jacket: Fashionable Ways To Style A Denim Jacket In Winters

Denim Shacket

A classic go-to shacket that almost every guy might have in his wardrobe is a button-up denim shacket. It was back in the 1800s that Leevi’s introduced the denim jacket along with denim jeans, manufacturers later made a lighter fabric and made a denim shirt and now as a combination of the two, we have shacket. The best way to pair up this denim shacked is with a light grey jeans with a dark denim shacket and a navy-blue jeans with a light denim jacket.

Also Read: Denim Outfits: Bollywood Celebrities Who Showcase Love For This Trend

Checks Shacket

A checkered shirt is something that can never go out of style and now when you have a combination of the two, life seems to be much easier. You can pair checks shacket with a pair of white sneakers and contrast the colour of your jeans to the shacket. Choose a white or a plain coloured t-shirt to pair it with your shacket.

Picture credit: Canva

Also Read: Leading Bollywood Actors Who Have Their Own YouTubers Channels

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
MASSIVE BLAST IN WB
CONG SENS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
BEN LAUGHLIN FOR BRISBANE HEAT BBL