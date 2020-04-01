Wondering How To Take Care Of Fashion Jewellery? Know Basic Tips To Keep Them Rust-free

Be it a formal meeting or a family get-together a pinch of jewellery can enhance the overall look of your attire. But often some of your jewellery catch rust due to moisture and oxygen that causes rust and tarnish them. However, a few precautions can help you to maintain the shine of your precious jewellery. Read on to take a few cues that can save the life of your favourite fashion jewellery.

Tips to keep fashion jewellery rust-free

Use lotion

By applying lotion on your skin, you can create a barrier between your skin and the jewellery. It prevents moisture from the skin from making contact with metal. It can also allow you to wear pieces of jewellery made from inexpensive blends of metal that may otherwise cause an allergic reaction in the form of skin irritation.

Store the jewellery in an air-tight container

Many of us make this common mistake. To keep the jewellery shining and healthy for a long time you need to avoid letting it out for longer. Storing them in an air-tight container will break their contact with oxygen. And after cleaning your jewellery with water or any other cleanser, make sure it is properly dried before placing it into an air-tight box.

Make cleanser at home

Apart from satiate out hunger, the container storing spices in the kitchen can also make a good cleanser for your fashion jewellery. There are many DIY ideas available online that can be prepared at home. The very basic method to make a cleanser is to combine water with baking soda and salt. There are many solutions available in the market too.

Use nail paint

You can apply a coat of nail transparent nail paint on the small jewellery like bangles and broaches. This process may help to prevent costume jewellery from oxidising enough to turn skin green. Apply it frequently, as it may flake off occasionally.

Clean your jewellery

Many of us often keep our jewellery back in the box without cleaning. But it is important to clean and dry the jewellery, every time after using it. The moisture on the used jewellery may cause dullness and affect its sheen.

