DIY Makeup: How You Can Get A Full Makeup Routine Using Only Food Items

Women often wear makeup during various occasions and sometimes even daily. As per reports, the chemicals in makeup are also harmful to the skin in the long run. However, this problem also has a solution. Did you know that you can actually put makeup with the help of food items? Yes, you heard that right! There are some DIY makeup videos with the help of which you can apply makeup on your face. These food items are natural and have no chemicals which means it would not harm your skin too.

ALSO READ | Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Natural Food To Consume To Make Up For The Deficiency

DIY makeup with food items

Beetroot for the skin

Beetroot can be used as makeup on your face. All you need to do is cut the beet in two halves and take one portion out of it. You need to rub your cheeks with that one portion.

ALSO READ | Diana Penty Shares No Make Up Look And Special Self Care Week Goals

Almonds for eyes

You need to burn the tip of the one almond. You will see a black colour that will be formed after you burn the tip. With the help of that you can line your eyes. It is one of the simple DIY makeup tricks.

ALSO READ | Best Make Up 7 Skincare Tips To Conceal Acne-prone Skin

Blueberry, strawberry and coconut oil for pink lips

You will need blueberry, strawberry and coconut oil for this hack. Just mix the 3 ingredients well and then apply the mixture on your lips. This mixture also treats dry lips.

ALSO READ | Glitter Eye Make Up: Things To Keep In Mind While Using Glitter On Your Face

Persimmon and honey as skin highlighter

Both the ingredients can be used as a natural highlighter. You will just need to make a mixture of persimmon and honey. After both the ingredients are mixed well you can now use the mixture as a highlighter

Aloe vera plant and chocolate as eyebrows highlighter

You need to scoop the gel out of the aloe vera plant. After that, pour the gel in a bowl and keep it aside. Next, you will need to cut a bar of chocolate and mix both the ingredients in a bowl well. You can now use the mixture as an eyebrow highlighter.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.