Last Updated:

IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Others Arrive In Style At The Star-studded Event

IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar and others recently attended the star-studded event that is being held in Abu Dhabi. Have a look.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
IIFA 2022
1/6
Image: AP

Tiger Shroff arrives at IIFA 2022 by sporting a cool pink suit and pairs it with a set of matching sunglasses. 

IIFA 2022
2/6
Image: AP

Singer Asees Kaur stuns her fans as she poses for the camera in a dazzling pink outfit at IIFA 2022. 

IIFA 2022
3/6
Image: AP

Yo-Yo Honey Singh leaves fans amazed with his quirky reptile necklace along with a shimmery outfit. 

IIFA 2022
4/6
Image: AP

Sara Ali Khan wins her fans' hearts as she arrives donning a strapless black outfit with a blissful smile on her face.

IIFA 2022
5/6
Image: AP

Popular Indian singer Neha Kakkar makes heads turn as she wears a glittery red gown at IIFA 2022. 

IIFA 2022
6/6
Image: AP

Ananya Panday looks elegant in her blue floor-length gown with a side slit with her hair tied in a low bun. 

Tags: IIFA 2022, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: All about The Royal fashion, who-wore-what

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: All about The Royal fashion, who-wore-what
Cannes 2022 Roundup: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, 10 best red carpet looks

Cannes 2022 Roundup: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, 10 best red carpet looks