India To Host Miss World 2023, Reigning Miss World Excited To Explore The Country

India is gearing up to host the 71st edition of Miss World 2023. The reigning Miss World 2022, Karolina Beilawska, wait to witness and explore India's rich culture and traditions. In a conversation with ANI, Bielawska expressed her desire to visit various places in India and delve into its diverse offerings.

Exploring India's Diverse Offerings: Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska's Travel Desires

(Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska expressing her enthusiasm to discover the country's rich culture | Image: karolinabielawska\instagram)

"I would love to visit Goa to explore beach life, go to Manipur to experience the wonders of nature. I am also interested in business and would like to go to Bangalore to meet intellectual people and learn about the local industries. There are so many places in India, and one month is not enough to explore them all. I would love to travel and learn about the people because they are an important part of every country," said Bielawska.

During a press conference, she conveyed her excitement about handing over her crown in the beautiful country of India. Bielawska praised India's hospitality and highlighted the country's diversity and core values of family, respect, love, and kindness. When asked about Bollywood, the reigning Miss World expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "It seems like so much fun. I always wanted to do it, and Bollywood is huge, it's a big film industry. And I believe that this one will give me the flavour of it."

Over 130 countries will be represented by contestants showcasing their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion in various competitions such as talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives. These events aim to highlight the exceptional qualities that make them ambassadors of change. The selection process will span a month, before the grand finale scheduled for November/December 2023. This prestigious international pageant marks India’s return as the host, after 27 years since the last edition held in 1996.

India has had a remarkable association with the Miss World pageant, with Indian contestants winning the title six times. Reita Faria was the first Indian to win the crown in 1966, followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra in 2000, and Manushi Chhillar in 2017. With India set to showcase its vibrant culture and hospitality, the 71st edition of Miss World promises to be a spectacular event that will leave a lasting impression on participants and viewers alike.