Indian Designer Sanjukta Dutta's Collection To Feature At Paris Fashion Week

Indian designer Sanjukta Dutta is one among four designers to feature at the Paris Fashion Week 2023, starting March 1. Dutta is best known for her collection of golden threads, that is, Muga Silk, found only in Assam. This brings hope for the Assamese textile industry, especially famous for muga silk. Sanjukta Dutta's collection has been selected officially to be showcased at the Paris Fashion Week from March 1 to March 8.

Sanjukta, who hails from Assam's Nagaon district, has been creating unique combinations of colours and prints with Muga Silk and Pat Silk, with traditional Assamese flavour. Her designs have been globally acknowledged by renowned fashion exponents. Many A list actresses and top models like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Neena Gupta, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Manisha Koirala and many more have donned her designs.

Moreover, the traditional Assamese 'Angavastra' called Seleng Chador presented to Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton during their visit to the state in 2016 were also designed by Sanjukta.

In 2022, Sanjukta's collection drew a lot of accolades at the New York Fashion Week.

Her passion has seen her empire grow. She has set up 13 factories, starting with Maa Durga Axomiya Pat and Muga Kapuror Boyon Protisthon in Guwahati, which has now over 100 looms where she, along with local artisans, are producing characteristic silk ‘Mekhela Chadors’. The traditional Mekhela Chadors, with different varieties of coloured silk threads, especially Muga & Pat are often regarded as an essential part of Assamese culture and tradition, a prized asset for Assamese women.

Sanjukta's designs are not only unique but also customisable. Handcrafted, they mandatorily go through a rigorous 45-day production cycle before being draped.