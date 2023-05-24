Indian Heritage Inspires Cannes Fashion As Traditional Looks Take Center Stage

Its Cannes Film Festival season again and this year Indian personalities are all over the red carpet. So it comes as no surprise to see Indian weaves and silhouettes take over the stage. Be it Sara Ali Khan in a lehenga or L Murugan (the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India) in a veshti, celebs wore traditional ensembles at the film festival, bringing their Indianess to the French Riviera. Let's look at what wore on the red carpet.

An exquisite, embroidered lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut in an exquisite hand-embroidered lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The intricate shadow-work embroidery, crystals, pearls, and resham work, harks back to the regal history of Indian couture. The long head veil and one shoulder drape further emphasised the Indianness of the outfit.

In yet another Cannes look, Sarah wore an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered. In essence, it was a traditional Indian silhouette with a contemporary touch. The designers said that the outfit "captures the essence of modern Indian fashion" with its "beads and crystals with multiple rows of pearls" teamed with an edgy, halter neck blouse.



Falguni Shane Peacock's resplendent designs

Mrunal Thakur celebrated Indian craftsmanship in an ivory custom evening gown designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The official page of Falguni Shane Peacock describes the outfit as something that "combines contemporary style with India's rich craftsmanship."

Further, the delicate frills, silver thread embroidery and shimmering sequins, stones and feathers along the trail, reminds us of the opulent outfits of Indian royalty.

The saree is synonymous with Indian couture and several celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone have graced the Cannes red carpet in gorgeous six-yard weaves.

In 2023, Mrunal Thakur wore a saree-gown at Cannes, a modern take on the traditional saree. According to the designers, the custom saree-gown "seamlessly combines the grace of a saree with the modernity of a gown". Pleats in the front create a typical saree-draped silhouette, while the silver threadwork details evoke the elegance of traditional Indian craftsmanship.



Diana Penty wore a golden co-ord set by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, and it reminds one of a traditonal blouse-lehenga set. The golden dazzle of the outfit immediately takes us back to a regal Indian past. The gold thread embroidery shows "the impeccable mastery of Indian artisans through the renowned Badla technique", according to the designers. Add to that jewel-toned crystals, it reminds us yet again of the precious gems that were found in India, which the royals adorned themselves with.

Cannes 2023: Andrea Kevichusa represents Nagaland with a traditional necklace

Andrea Kevichusa, who starred in Anek, walked the Cannes red carpet in a black shimmery dress teamed with sheer stockings and matching footwear. But what stood out as a true representation of her cultural roots from Nagaland, is the traditional, bead-woven Konyak neckpiece that she accessorised her outfit with. The Konyak necklace worn by Andrea was in vibrant shades of yellow, black, white, brown and mustard yellow. Along with this, she wore a matching earring to complement her look.

L Murugan chose a veshti while Kangabam Tomba wore a kurta on the red carpet

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, L Murugan, embraced his ethnic roots as he walked the red carpet in a white veshti, while Ishnaou star Kangabam Tomba represented his Indianness in a printed kurta, white dhoti and jacket ensemble.