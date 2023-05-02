Isha Ambani Walks The MET Gala 2023 Red Carpet In A Saree With A Twist

Met Gala, the biggest fashion event of the year, is graced annually by celebrities ranging from diverse backgrounds, industries, and parts of the world. India has found continued representation at the Met red carpet. Isha Ambani has been a constant name in this regard. This year too, Isha walked up the coveted steps of the Met in a refreshing interpretation of the saree.

Isha Ambani walks the MET red carpet in a saree

Isha Ambani marked her third Met Gala appearance this year in a Prabal Gurung design. This was Isha's second outing to the Met red carpet in Prabal Gurung. Her choice of colour for the big night was jet black, a strong deviation from the nude and lilac colour palettes from previous years' appearances. Isha's Prabal Gurung saree ditched the typical pleats for a straight-cut silhouette wrapping across her body. The border featured a heavy trail of shimmer elevating the glam quotient of the look. The heaped pallu in chiffon added a nice airy touch to this refreshing take on the saree.



Isha Ambani's clutch for the event added some subtle eccentricity to her look. It featured a doll shaped body in black and gold strung straight with the signature Chanel chain. The doll-shaped clutch also featured the iconic Chanel emblem.

More on Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala will be honouring Karl Lagerfeld this year by centering their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme goes as, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses will be attending the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their own interpretations of the theme at hand. Celebrities collaborate with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.