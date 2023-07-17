Jane Birkin Created The Iconic Hermes Birkin Bag In The Air, Here's How

Jane Birkin, the iconic French actress and singer, has left behind a lasting legacy in the world of fashion. Known for her effortlessly chic style, Birkin inspired countless women with her signature looks, including white shirts, jeans, and mini dresses. However, her greatest contribution to fashion is undoubtedly the Birkin bag.

Birth of an iconic handbag: the humble origins of the Birkin Bag

The Birkin bag, created by the renowned luxury brand Hermes, has become the epitome of style and exclusivity. Named after Jane Birkin herself, this handbag has achieved an unparalleled level of fame, desirability, and price. In fact, the Birkin is considered the most expensive and coveted handbag ever made, with some models costing as much as a house in certain parts of the world.

( Birkin is considered the most expensive and coveted handbag | Image: Yvette Ilagan/Facebook)

Hermes, founded in 1837, originally specialised in crafting harnesses for horses. Over the years, the brand expanded into leather goods, clothing, and accessories, all known for their exceptional quality and craftsmanship. The Birkin bag, despite its astronomical price tag, has humble origins.

Jane Birkin inspired the birth of the Birkin Bag

The story behind the Birkin's creation is a chance encounter between Jane Birkin and Jean-Louis Dumas, the then-chief executive of Hermes, on a flight from Paris to London in 1980. While struggling to store her belongings in an overhead compartment, Birkin expressed her frustration at not being able to find a suitable leather weekend bag. This conversation sparked the idea for a new handbag design, which Dumas sketched on the back of a plane sickness bag.

(Jane Birkin and Jean-Louis Dumas's conversation sparked the idea for a new handbag design | Image: Shutterstock)

The first Birkin bags became available for purchase in 1984, and the demand has consistently outpaced supply ever since. Even customers with substantial financial means must join a waiting list and wait for several years before acquiring their coveted Birkin. Some speculate that Hermes intentionally limits the supply to drive up demand, but the reality is that crafting a Birkin is a time-consuming process. Thousands of skilled artisans across 15 ateliers in France meticulously create each bag, with certain models taking up to seven years to master.

The scarcity of new Birkin bags has driven up their resale value, making them highly sought-after in the luxury resale market. It is estimated that a Birkin can appreciate by around 130% of its original retail value, rivalling traditional investment options like diamonds, gold, and real estate. Experts even predict that the value of a Birkin could increase eight to tenfold over the next 50 years.

Despite its eye-watering price, the Birkin is built to stand the test of time. Like a treasured heirloom, it is designed to be passed down through generations, making it a sustainable alternative to fast fashion. As a handbag, the Birkin is unparalleled in its craftsmanship and design. As a tribute to the forever stylish Jane Birkin, it serves as a fitting legacy that will endure for years to come.