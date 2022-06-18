Janhvi Kapoor Takes Inspiration From Anne Hathaway, Dazzles In Dress Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has done just a few films but in just a short period of time, the 23-year-old has managed to impress both audiences as well as the fashion police. The new generation's fashion icon has a penchant for classic as well as timeless pieces and her closet is proof of it. It's not easy to place the Dhadak fame actor's style into a specific category as some days she opts bling, and other days she is normcore.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor made a splash during the promotions of her forthcoming film Good Luck Jerry as she donned a classic black and blue cut-out high slit dress by David Koma and it didn't go unnoticed whom she took inspiration from, continue reading to know more:

Janhvi Kapoor takes inspiration from Anne Hathaway

The stylish cut-out dress by David Koma looked chic on the diva’s svelte figure as she carried it with ease. Ditching accessories, Kapoor chose to let her outfit do all the talking and she looked like million bucks in the blue dress. Janhvi chose to keep it minimal with her makeup with a soft nude base and brown lip tint, while she left her hair flowing with a middle partition. The Gunjan Saxena actor teamed this red carpet-worthy look with a pair of black square-toe stilettoes.

“She brings the rain,” Janhvi captioned her Instagram post where she posted these pictures.

The same dress was worn by American actor Anne Hathaway at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as she posed with her WeCrashed co-star Jared Leto, who was, per usual, dressed in Gucci. The cut-out dress has one sleeve and a complex cut-out top, that reveals one side of a black bralette, which then falls to ankle length with a high slit on one side of her leg.

As per the brand David Koma, the original price of the dress is £1,280 (1,21,983 5 Indian rupees) and the discounted rate is £896.00 (85,388 Indian rupees). The designer even shared Hathaway's pics on his Instagram handle and the 39-year-old looked nothing less than a diva.

Image: Instagram/@annehathaway/@janhvikapoor