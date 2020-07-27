Designer Kansai Yamamoto Passes Away At 76; He Left The World Peacefully, Says Daughter

The ace Japanese fashion designer, Kansai Yamamoto, who was renowned for his flamboyant and exaggerated couture, has left for his heavenly abode at the age of 76. Earlier today, Yamamoto's daughter announced the tragic news and revealed that the late fashion designer died of leukaemia. His collaboration with late English singer David Bowie, especially in Ziggy Stardust is deemed iconic, till date.

Also Read | Netizens React To Taiwanese Grandparents Who Showed Fashion Is Not Age Bound

Kansai Yamamoto passes away after battling with Leukaemia

On July 27, 2020, Kensai Yamamoto's daughter, Mirai Yamamoto took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of her father's demise. In a heartfelt IG post, Mirai revealed that her father passed away on July 21, 2020. She also thanked everyone who has been part of Kansai's life. She also expressed gratitude by saying that without them, her father's legacy wouldn't have existed. Her caption read:

On July 21st, my father, Kansai Yamamoto, passed away at the age of 76. He left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.



In my eyes, my father was not only the eclectic and energetic soul that the world knew him as, but someone who was also thoughtful, kind-hearted, and affectionate. He valued communication and showered me with love throughout my entire life.



He also taught me to persist throughout failures and to never let go of a positive, forward-looking mindset. He viewed challenges as opportunities for self-development and always believed in the brighter days ahead.



I want to thank everyone who has touched my father’s life in some way, shape, or form. Without you, his legacy would not exist.



I will continue supporting this legacy of my father through my work at KANSAI SUPER STUDIO, alongside my acting career. In doing so, I hope to spread Kansai Yamamoto’s spirit of “Genki” to the world.

Also Read | Fashion Designer Pledges To Provide Skill Education To Rural Children Amid COVID-19 Scare

Check out her post below:

Also Read | Nigeria's Fashion Label Makes PPEs, Not Couture Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Marking his debut at 1971's London Fashion Week, Kansai Yamamoto became the first-ever Japanese fashion designer who showcased his craft at the highly-eminent fashion week. The late legend's work was a combination of traditional Japanese motifs comprising designs from Kabuki theatre, met with fantasy in bright colours and bold designs. The veteran designer was highly popular for his bold avant-garde couture, that challenged gender norms and featured over-the-top exquisite patterns.

Also Read | Gabriella Demetriades’s Handbag Obsession Is Giving Fans Major Fashion Goals