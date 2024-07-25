Published 19:51 IST, July 28th 2024
Jennifer Lopez Wows Bridgerton Fans In Manish Malhotra Gown On Her 55th Birthday
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with a glamorous Bridgerton-themed party, donning a stunning gown by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Jennifer Lopez Dazzles In Manish Malhotra On 55th Birthday | Image: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:51 IST, July 28th 2024