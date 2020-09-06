Jugaad Lockdown Haircut Hacks: These Haircut Ideas Will Make You Pick Up The Scissors

The coronavirus pandemic has led many to a point where going out for haircuts has been restricted. Though the saloons are following safety measures for all kinds of services, not everyone is willing to take the risk. One of the solutions for this is to come up with a jugaad lockdown haircut. So, take a look at some desi haircut ideas that people could try out.

Jugaad lockdown haircut ideas

How to cut hair at home - Hack 1

For people with long or medium length hair, this is one of the best desi haircut ideas to try without any assistance. To begin with, for better control while cutting hair, it is recommended to keep it damp and well-combed. One can tie their hair in a low ponytail with a band and then another one a few inches lower to part the ponytail. They need to keep repeating the same process depending upon the length of the hair. One then needs to use fingers to hold the hair from the end and gently cut a few inches, keeping the scissors straight. Now, the person can untie their hair to see how perfectly straight the hair looks.

Also Read Celeb Approved Trick To Avoid Pitta Dosha Despite A 16-hr Fast & Other Soothing Food Hacks

Desi haircut ideas - Hack 2

For those who are crazy about having bangs, this is the perfect way to have them. Separate the hair from the middle in a precise manner. Then, separate a small triangular portion right above the forehead where the bangs would go. The portion of the hair could differ according to the size of the bangs. The person needs to hold that portion with their fingers and cut it in a straight line. The length of the bangs is optional. Following that, take another small portion of hair from the sides of bangs and cut it, keeping the length longer than that of bangs.

Also Read Desi Hacks To Cook Corn (bhutta) At Home This Monsoon Via Different Methods

Jugaad lockdown haircut - Hack 3

Even the men out there could try cutting or trimming their hair with style. For that, they need to wet their hair and dry it with a towel. They need to comb their hair and part it to the side. Now leave the front bang to an inch and lift off the hair and trim it gently with scissors. The final look will be snazzy and another jugaad lockdown haircut will be done.

Also Read 3 Personal Grooming & Styling Tips To Take From Sidharth Malhotra

How to cut hair at home - Hack 4

To style the hair well, it’s necessary to know a few hacks. Follow the same procedure of wetting the hair and drying with a towel. For this, an electric trimmer needs to be handy. Part the hair sideways and start using the trimmer on the sides and the back of the head. Try and not touch the hair above the parted section. The length of the attachment is optional. One could use number 4 to be safe. After that, adjust it to a lower number to trim the downward portion. Now, comb the top portion of the head and using one's finger, start trimming sideways as shown in the video. Another jugaad lockdown haircut.

Also Read Desi Hacks: Try These Quick Snack Ideas For Your Late-night Cravings

Desi haircut ideas - Hack 5

Comb the hair well and equally separate the hair from in between. Then wet the hair and hold the end part of the hair to a few inches in the bottom and cut it like it’s shown in the video. One may use a comb for better precision. Repeat the same on the other side too. To give a pointed look at the bottom, try and use the scissors vertically. Repeat the same after parting the hair from the middle. To make it look more professional, try chopping off the front ends a little bit vertically.

Image Source- Shutterstock