Julia Garner’s Emmy Look With Vintage Silk & Pearls Can Give Halloween Dress Inspiration

Actor Julia Garner made several headlines as she took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at Emmy Awards 2020. The actor also gained major attention for her Emmy’s look. Julia Garner opted for a classic vintage style Chanel couture. The actor was spotted wearing a rose gold jumpsuit. Julia Garner’s Emmy look can be a perfect Halloween costume inspiration for someone looking to opt for a jazzy vintage look with pearls and silk costume.

Her dress was complimented with satin finish and ruffle detailing at the end of the trousers. Julia Garner’s look was further amped up with a beaded long necklace that was converted into a layered neckpiece. The Ozark actor’s makeup was inspired by the 1920’s ethereal beauty. It was kept soft and dewy with mauvy lip colour to balance the look.

Julia Garner’s ombre naturally curled hair added more drama to her look. Not to miss the Chanel statement hair accessory that was a classic vintage addition to her hairstyle. Take a look at Julia Garner's Emmy look.

Julia Garner received an Emmy for her series Ozark. This marks the second time Julia has picked up an Emmy for her portrayal of Ruth Langmore in Ozark. She was nominated back in 2019. The next season of Ozark will also be its final, the release date of the same has not been revealed by Netflix. Julia Garner was nominated with Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Fiona Shaw, Helena Bonham Carter, Samira Wiley, and Thandie Newton.

The actor extended gratitude to the people who were nominated in the category along with her in her acceptance speech. She stated that it was because of them why she chose to be an actor. Julia Garner later thanked her co-star Laura Linney saying that she helped her become a better actor. She concluded her speech by urging fans to find the light at the end of the tunnel, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also extended gratitude to her husband Mark Foster and her family for the support.

About Emmys 2020

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally scheduled to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the pandemic outbreak, the ceremony was later declared to be a virtual event. With a part of the audience being present at Microsoft Theater, the celebrities were all glammed up to showcase their Emmy looks virtually while sitting at home. The award ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

