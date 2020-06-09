Kajal Aggarwal's Three Makeup Looks That You Can Easily Learn

South Indian sensation Kajal Aggarwal is known for her stellar on-screen presence and stylish looks. Besides her acting finesse, Aggarwal’s style choices have also garnered attention. Kajal Aggarwal’s makeup looks match perfectly with her attires. From traditional, formal, to casual looks, she rocks them all. So, we have compiled the actor’s best three makeup looks that you can take inspiration from. Take a look.

Party look

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has donned a shimmery golden gown in her Instagram photo. She opted for a nude makeup look and highlighted her eyes with golden and black smokey eyes. For this look, one can opt for a darker shade with bronzer on their cheeks and use a nude lip shade that matches their outfit. People can also define their eyes with mascara, apply kohl on their lower lash line to make them look more animated. They can accentuate their eyelids with darker shadows in outer corners to give an illusion of larger eyes.

Minimal makeup look

Kajal Aggarwal knows how to rock minimal makeup look. In her social media post, the actor is posing gracefully in white outfits and straightened open hair. For this look, one can shine with a natural nude lipstick and well-blended eyeshadow contouring. Besides, one can define the brows and ditch eyeliner. Kajal Aggarwal’s makeup is quite perfectly blended and looks subtle. It can make anyone’s skin look smooth, clear, and glowing without letting anyone realise about the makeup.

Traditional look

Kajal Aggarwal has aced her look in traditional attire. She rocked heavy bronze eyeshadow, plain black eyeliner, and dark shaded lipstick for a complete look. One can easily try this look by opting for bronzed cheekbones with a tinge of pink blush. Just like Kajal Aggarwal, anyone can perfectly go for a classy look with understated and subtle makeup. One can blend the liner on their upper lashline to make it look non-existent and divert the focus on the shadow. Additionally, one can choose a dark shaded lip colour to add to the beauty of the simple look.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects

Kajal Aggarwal previously appeared in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Comali in 2019. The Tamil comedy-drama flick garnered mostly positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Now, the actor has numerous films including Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Indian 2, among others in her kitty.

