Top Kajal Colours One Must Try This Party Season To Add To Your Overall Look

Kajal can make you look entirely different than your regular looks. It can be applied in many different ways. It facilitates enhancing smaller eyes and gives a deep and fresh look to the face. There are many types of Kajal that can highlight your water lines. Nowadays, Kajal comes in diverse colours which can intensify the whole look. Check out 5 amazing colours of Kajal that you can pull off at parties.

Also Read: Kajal: Use This DIY Method To Make Chemical-Free Kajal At Home

Blue:

The blue coloured Kajal is the most loved and most used colour. The blue shade will add to the natural shape of your eyes, which will step up your look. This colour adds a sensual look to your eyes and is the perfect zing for your outfits. Try the blue coloured Kajal and look your best at the upcoming parties.

Also Read: ‘Paris Paris’: Kajal Aggarwal's Remake Of ‘Queen’ Lands In Censor Trouble, Makers To Appeal

Green:

The Green kajal pencil or colour is the perfect shade which stays completely fade-proof. The shade is perfect for day as well as for night. It will never be (over-the-top) OTT. The bright shade is perfect for everyday use for young girls even. It can build up the thicker and deeper lines around your eyes as well as under your waterline.

Brown:

Get an intense look with brown colour Kajal on your waterline. The colour is perfect if worn in the day time or in the evenings. The brown kajal is a universal shade that looks well in every setting that you might be.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Confirms That Her Marriage Is On The Cards 'soon'

Purple:

The party special purple colour always adds up beautifully to the deeply coloured dresses. The purple smoke-coloured eyes will bring out your eyes better. The intense colours will make your eyes look fuller and it will cause your face to glow. Go for this new colour and light up the room with your stunning eyes.

Nude:

Call a bluff by applying this nude coloured kajal. The texture of the nude pencil is always creamy and is versatile enough to create any look you desire. Nude kajal helps keep the other eye products that you have used, in line. Try this nude coloured Kajal to keep your make up set for long hours.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up On Discomfort With Intimate Scenes, Skin Show