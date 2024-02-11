English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Kangana Ranaut Is A Dead Ringer For Veteran Actress Sadhana In Latest Ensemble

Kangana Ranaut's latest look is inspired from the yesteryear veteran actress Sadhana. Ranaut has many-a-time expressed her love for traditional ensembles.

Aalokitaa Basu
Kangana Ranaut, Sadhana
Kangana Ranaut, Sadhana | Image:kanganaranaut/Instagram, X
Kangana Ranaut has on several occasions decked up in ornate traditional ensembles, proudly flaunting the sartorial heritage of the country. The latest in this regard is a look which, as the actress has shared, is directly inspired from veteran actress Sadhana. Kangana's pictures, right down to the last detail, are a dead ringer for the Ek Phool Do Mali actress.

Sadhana inspires Kangana Ranaut's latest look


Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures which showed the actress striking several demure poses. The choice of outfit for the sunlit photo session was a sapphire blue south silk saree embellished with golden thread embroidery. The classic and royal colour combination was reflected in the conservative crew neck blouse worn by Kangana.

The saree's border, carrying the embroidery, featured motif-sized arches. This gave way to recurring circular patterns embellishing the volume of the saree. To let the saree take center stage, Kangana opted for nude pink lips, retro-inspired eyeliner wings and a broad maroon bindi - a Sadhana-inspired classic. The look stood completed with a center parted bun with coiffed curtain bangs and a pair of two-tiered traditional earrings. Two simple yet studded forest green bangles added the final detail to the meticulously curated look.

Kangana Ranaut's love for drapes


Kangana was among the many eminent names who were extended a personal invite to bear witness to the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, held on January 22 in Ayodhya. For the occasion, the actress opted for a gold and beige saree, accentuated with the elaborately embroidered orange and gold blouse. The bright colour palette was carried over to her casually draped shawl, bearing pops of vermillion and pink. 

Shortly before her visit to Ayodhya, Kangana had the opportunity to meet spiritual leader Rambhadracharya. For the occasion, Kangana opted for a royal maroon look paired with deep-running golden stripes through the volume. A heavy gold set and a maroon bindi completed the ensemble. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

