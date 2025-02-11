Kangana Ranaut Turns Heads With Her Fusion Of Indian And Western Styles. See Pics

Kangana Ranaut Turns Heads With Her Fusion Of Indian And Western Styles: Kangana Ranaut , known for being outspoken and wearing many hats as an actor, filmmaker, and politician serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, has added another feather to her cap by opening her ‘little cafe’ in the mountains.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the ever-stylish Ranaut, admired for her unconventional fashion sense, turned heads once again at the cafe’s opening with her distinctive style.

She posted a series of photographs with the caption, “Food coma coming your way!!”

Decoding what Ranaut wore and her signature style

The Emergency star looked stunning in a pastel green Anarkali adorned with intricate detailing along the border. She paired it with orange-brown leather boots and a kimono-like traditional stole, adding an elegant touch to her ensemble.

Ranaut, who has made her mark in cinema with hits like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, and her latest Emergency is also known for her love of Indian handloom and craftsmanship.

She is often seen embracing sarees and traditional Indian attire.

Keeping her overall looks simple yet elegant, for her hair she went to do a messy updo while ditching accessories.

Latest update on Ranaut